TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.42. TSS shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 28,040 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

