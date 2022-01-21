Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.86

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $667.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

