U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price was down 3.1% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. The company traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 98,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,264,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

