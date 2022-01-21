Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UI traded up $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.70. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.97. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $254.58 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

