UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

