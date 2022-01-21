UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

