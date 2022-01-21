UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.92

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 13413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UiPath by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UiPath by 927.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in UiPath by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.