Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.10

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $404,482.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.