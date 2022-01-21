Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,655.50 ($49.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,909.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,995.73. The company has a market cap of £93.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

