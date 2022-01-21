Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.