Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $46,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 89,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. 186,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,076. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

