Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as low as $31.46. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 8,362 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.