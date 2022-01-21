Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as low as $31.46. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 8,362 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.
About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
