Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $261.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.07 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

