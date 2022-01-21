Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $306.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.60.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $242.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.