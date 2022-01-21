Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,072. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

