uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.55

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 28025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $843.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

