United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UCBI opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

