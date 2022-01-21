United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Down 3.3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.22. 2,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 818,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

