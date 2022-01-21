United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $38.08 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

