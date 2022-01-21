United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $307.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

