United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $199.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,646. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

