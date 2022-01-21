United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,911. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
