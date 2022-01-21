United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,911. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

