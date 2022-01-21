UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $540.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $515.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.04.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $463.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

