Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,455 shares of company stock worth $116,920 over the last 90 days. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.75 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

