Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Down 4.6%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s share price fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.29. 3,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

