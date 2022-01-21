Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNRV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.