UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $3.54 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $3.89 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00009136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

