uPlexa Hits 24-Hour Volume of $146.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $266,727.74 and $146.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

