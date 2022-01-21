Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

UPST stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 133.94. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock worth $341,756,829. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

