US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.