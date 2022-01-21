US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $304.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.81. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

