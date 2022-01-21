US Bancorp DE Purchases 19,087 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

