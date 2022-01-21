US Bancorp DE Sells 465 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $730.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $796.94 and its 200-day moving average is $811.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

