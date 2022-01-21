US Bancorp DE Sells 5,924 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.