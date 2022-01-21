V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Hold” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.
V.F. stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.
In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
