V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Hold” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

V.F. stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

