Vai One Day Volume Reaches $238,298.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Vai has a market cap of $55.48 million and $238,298.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

