Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 3,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $967,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

