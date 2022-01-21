VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of HAP opened at $48.89 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $50.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.