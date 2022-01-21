Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $264,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

