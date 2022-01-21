Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,906,000 after buying an additional 216,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. 83,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,274. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96.

