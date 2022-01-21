Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 198,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

