Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 108,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 897,881 shares.The stock last traded at $232.66 and had previously closed at $233.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

