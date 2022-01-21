Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 251,100 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $7.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

