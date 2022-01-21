Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading Down 6%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.74. 24,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 640,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $233,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

