Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.90. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $216.61 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

