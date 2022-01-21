Veil Market Capitalization Reaches $998,072.45 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Veil has a market capitalization of $998,072.45 and $456.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

