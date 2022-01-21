Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

VCYT opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

