Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 6.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 11,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

