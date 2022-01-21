VeriCoin Market Capitalization Hits $763,863.47 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $763,863.47 and approximately $256.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeriCoin alerts:

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,618,704 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

