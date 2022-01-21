Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.39

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -204.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 177,007 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.